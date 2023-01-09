Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

New guidelines to help fight childhood obesity include medicine and surgery in some cases

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 14 million kids and teens are considered obese.
it is a significant shift that involves a more proactive approach
By Lissa Guyton
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in 15 years, there are new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for treating children with obesity.

The AAP says the goal is to help families make changes to a more sustainable lifestyle with a focus on behavior therapy.

Nutrition support and increased physical activity are also critical components.

The new guidelines for fighting childhood obesity call for teamwork.

An all hands on deck approach that involves pediatricians and nutritionists.

Dr. Katie Gandert is a pediatrician with ProMedica Monroe.

“I think this is a long-time coming. You have to reinforce the multi-faceted approach, getting more than one person on the care team involved,” said Gandert. “Obesity has to be a multi-faceted approach because it is a multi-faceted problem.”

And childhood obesity often leads to serious long-term health issues

“Kids with obesity can have sleep apnea which pre-disposes them to headaches, high blood pressure, behavior changes. It can also lead to Type 2 diabetes,” said Gandert. “They’re more likely to have other conditions missed ‚and more likely to be bullied which is a huge problem. A lot of the food we’re eating is problematic. It is easy to access, cheap to purchase and it feels good to eat. Making changes is hard.”

Dr. Gandert says take sugary drinks out of your house and load up with more fruits and vegetables.

“These really are lifestyle changes. The sooner we initiate them and the family makes changes together, the better off we will all be as a society,” said Gandert. “It is rare for me to see child with obesity who doesn’t have other family members with obesity. It is important to be a family change, that everyone is doing.”

For those with severe obesity, medication or surgery are an option.

“Surgery is an important intervention for us, because there is good data that shows it can help prolong your life expectancy and reduce those complications later in life that are both dangerous for people’s health and costly to the medical system,” said Gandert.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 14 million children and teens in the United States are considered obese.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

Police Lights
Missing girl found shot, killed in a Toledo alley
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
With the guilty plea of former City council members Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper on federal...
Local support for two council members
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order
Ohio’s TikTok ban signed into order