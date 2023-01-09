New guidelines to help fight childhood obesity include medicine and surgery in some cases

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - For the first time in 15 years, there are new guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics for treating children with obesity.

The AAP says the goal is to help families make changes to a more sustainable lifestyle with a focus on behavior therapy.

Nutrition support and increased physical activity are also critical components.

The new guidelines for fighting childhood obesity call for teamwork.

An all hands on deck approach that involves pediatricians and nutritionists.

Dr. Katie Gandert is a pediatrician with ProMedica Monroe.

“I think this is a long-time coming. You have to reinforce the multi-faceted approach, getting more than one person on the care team involved,” said Gandert. “Obesity has to be a multi-faceted approach because it is a multi-faceted problem.”

And childhood obesity often leads to serious long-term health issues

“Kids with obesity can have sleep apnea which pre-disposes them to headaches, high blood pressure, behavior changes. It can also lead to Type 2 diabetes,” said Gandert. “They’re more likely to have other conditions missed ‚and more likely to be bullied which is a huge problem. A lot of the food we’re eating is problematic. It is easy to access, cheap to purchase and it feels good to eat. Making changes is hard.”

Dr. Gandert says take sugary drinks out of your house and load up with more fruits and vegetables.

“These really are lifestyle changes. The sooner we initiate them and the family makes changes together, the better off we will all be as a society,” said Gandert. “It is rare for me to see child with obesity who doesn’t have other family members with obesity. It is important to be a family change, that everyone is doing.”

For those with severe obesity, medication or surgery are an option.

“Surgery is an important intervention for us, because there is good data that shows it can help prolong your life expectancy and reduce those complications later in life that are both dangerous for people’s health and costly to the medical system,” said Gandert.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, more than 14 million children and teens in the United States are considered obese.

