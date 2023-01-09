Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23

ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23 is too congested when drivers get...
ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23 is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23.

ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.

Last year, a study was put in place that looked at alternate options, including a new freeway bypass. However, ODOT eventually called off that study. This time, ODOT is looking at identifying smaller-scale improvements to help with the congestion problem.

ODOT will be accepting feedback through Jan. 13.

To submit feedback or to learn more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

Voters at the polls in Northwest Ohio
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
What's Cookin'? - Girl Scout Cookies
What's Cookin'? - Girl Scout Cookies
Toledo Police
TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times
The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.
City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events