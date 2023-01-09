ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation is seeking feedback from the public on what to do about U.S. 23.

ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23, which connected Toledo and Columbus, is too congested when drivers get closer to Columbus. Through Delaware County alone, drivers encounter 38 traffic lights.

Last year, a study was put in place that looked at alternate options, including a new freeway bypass. However, ODOT eventually called off that study. This time, ODOT is looking at identifying smaller-scale improvements to help with the congestion problem.

ODOT will be accepting feedback through Jan. 13.

To submit feedback or to learn more information, click here.

