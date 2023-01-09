Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices

Ohio's governor signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.
Ohio's governor signed an executive order banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.(WTVG)
By Josh Croup
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term.

Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and security concerns. Congress passed a spending bill in December that bans TikTok from federal government devices.

DeWine’s executive order “prohibits TikTok or other social media apps based in China from use on state-owned or leased electronic devices,” he said Sunday.

Mike DeWine Sworn-in for Second Term as Governor of Ohio.

Mike DeWine Sworn-in for Second Term as Governor of Ohio.

Posted by Mike DeWine on Sunday, January 8, 2023

A TikTok spokesperson previously called the U.S. ban “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
A truck driver was pronounced dead after crashing into a ditch Saturday morning, according to...
Semi driver dies in Lucas County crash, troopers say
According to the sheriff’s department, the incident began in Toledo, Friday evening, when the...
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office: Police chase ends with one dead
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Toledo Police said 24-year-old Dontae Hull was shot and killed while allegedly breaking into a...
TPD: Man shot and killed while breaking into Toledo home

Latest News

The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
Jamie Rodriguez was killed in a crash at Reynolds and Angola in March of 2022. Nearly a year...
Man arrested and released in deadly crash nearly a year later, family seeks justice