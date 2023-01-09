Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s governor signed an executive order Sunday to ban TikTok on state-owned devices just minutes after he took his oath of office to serve a second term.

Multiple other governors have taken similar action against the popular Chinese-owned social media application due to privacy and security concerns. Congress passed a spending bill in December that bans TikTok from federal government devices.

DeWine’s executive order “prohibits TikTok or other social media apps based in China from use on state-owned or leased electronic devices,” he said Sunday.

Mike DeWine Sworn-in for Second Term as Governor of Ohio. Mike DeWine Sworn-in for Second Term as Governor of Ohio. Posted by Mike DeWine on Sunday, January 8, 2023

A TikTok spokesperson previously called the U.S. ban “a political gesture that will do nothing to advance national security interests.”

