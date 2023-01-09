Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Bash on the Bay 6, scheduled for August 23 and 24, will mix things up a bit as rapper Pitbull will headline the Wednesday night show, with Luke Bryan taking top billing Thursday. Two-day music festival to feature headliners Pitbull and Luke Bryan,

Elle King will open for Pitbull and Brothers Osborne will get things going the following night before Luke Bryan.

Festival gates open each day at 2:30 pm.

Individual day tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10 am through eTix.com. Hotel options and more information about Put-in-Bay can be found at VisitPutinBay.com.

Get additional concert details at BashontheBay.com.

