Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12

Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12
Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Bash on the Bay 6, scheduled for August 23 and 24, will mix things up a bit as rapper Pitbull will headline the Wednesday night show, with Luke Bryan taking top billing Thursday. Two-day music festival to feature headliners Pitbull and Luke Bryan,

Elle King will open for Pitbull and Brothers Osborne will get things going the following night before Luke Bryan.

Festival gates open each day at 2:30 pm.

Individual day tickets will go on sale on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at 10 am through eTix.com. Hotel options and more information about Put-in-Bay can be found at VisitPutinBay.com.

Get additional concert details at BashontheBay.com.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
Swanton Middle School
Swanton middle school wrestling coach on leave for alleged ‘unprofessional’ conduct at tournament

Latest News

January 9th Weather Forecast
January 9th Weather Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/8/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Ohio governor signs executive order banning TikTok on state-owned devices
Swanton investigating conduct of middle school wrestling coach