Sandusky man charged with threatening law enforcement, unlawful possession of machine gun

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A federal grand jury has charged a Sandusky man with threatening law enforcement and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

Aron McKillips, 29, is facing five counts of interstate communication of threats and one count of unlawful possession of a machine gun, according to the FBI.

The FBI says the indictment against McKillips alleges that from September 2021 to July 2022, McKillips made at least five online threats to harm and/or kill law enforcement members. The indictment also alleges that McKillips unlawfully possessed a drop-in auto sear that could convert an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle into a fully automatic machine gun.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Cleveland FBI, Toledo Resident Agency.

