Sex offender registry technology upgraded statewide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Monday that sheriffs statewide, now, have new cameras to improve the registration process of convicted sexual offenders.

“Ohio’s sex offender registration system plays a critical role in holding convicted offenders accountable, and in the hands of our county sheriffs, these tools ensure that photographs are clear and uniform across the state,” Yost said. “Our job is to support local law enforcement and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this grant,” he said.

County sheriffs are responsible for documenting sexual offenders, which includes photographing offenders. Convicted sex offenders are required to register their home, school, and work addresses, report any changes in addresses, and verify addresses with the Sheriff’s office in their county.

According to a statement, released by the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the current equipment used for registration is outdated. Yet, the new equipment will provide consistency across the state and increases the clarity of offender photographs, improving public safety.

The upgrades totaled $384,283 and were paid through a grant provided by the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking (SMART).

Robert Cornwell, Executive Director of the Buckeye State Sheriff’s Association, said the state appreciates the efforts made by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

“The Sheriffs of Ohio are very appreciative of the efforts of Attorney General Yost to provide funding for the state-of-the-art technology which will allow the Sheriffs to be more efficient in their job duties,” said Cornwell.

To search for sex offenders in your area, or by name, please visit the attorney general’s webpage.

