Swanton middle school wrestling coach on leave for alleged ‘unprofessional’ conduct at tournament

Swanton Middle School
Swanton Middle School(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Swanton Local School District officials are investigating a middle school wrestling coach after an incident at a tournament Saturday, the superintendent confirmed to 13abc.

Swanton was competing at the Archbold Invitational Saturday morning at Archbold High School, according to the district’s athletic schedule.

Superintendent Christopher Lake said witnesses at the tournament saw the coach “put his hand on a wrestler in an unprofessional manner and people stepped in before the situation could escalate.”

Lake said he placed the coach on administrative leave after learning about the incident. The district is investigating, Lake said.

His entire statement is below.

According to reports that the district has received, an incident occurred yesterday between our middle school wrestling coach and one of the wrestlers. Witnesses report that the coach put his hands on a wrestler in an unprofessional manner and people stepped in before the situation could escalate. I was informed of this incident late yesterday afternoon at which point I placed the coach on administrative leave pending an investigation. The district has been working to gather statements from witnesses and coordinating with the host school to gather additional information.

Christopher Lake, Swanton Local School District superintendent

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

