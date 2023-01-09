Tickets on sale next week for “Dear Evan Hansen” at Stranahan

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Single tickets for the Toledo premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen” go on sale next week.

According to the American Theatre Guild, single tickets will go on sale on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m.

“Dear Even Hansen” is part of the 2022-2023 Broadway in Toledo series and will be taking the stage at the Stranahan Theater for eight performances between June 13 and June 18.

You can get your tickets one of the following ways:

Online at BroadwayInToledo.com StranahanTheater.com or eTix.com

By calling 419-381-8851

In person at the Stranahan Theater Box Office

Group ticket savings for 10 or more people are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

ATG says BroadwayInToledo.com, eTix.com and the Stranahan Theater Box Office and website are the only official sources for tickets to shows in the 2022-2023 Broadway in Toledo series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.

