Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A driver crashed into a Toledo police cruiser Sunday night while an officer was conducting traffic control at a crash on I-75. The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two total people were taken to hospitals from the crash that happened Sunday evening on I-75 north at Bancroft, according to Toledo Fire and Rescue dispatchers.

Police shut down I-75 north at the downtown Toledo exit (Exit 201) around 6:30 due to the crash.

Officials couldn’t confirm how many vehicles were involved.

OHGO reported significant backups because of a “police incident” beyond I-75 the Anthony Wayne Trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details as they become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.