TPD: One person shot in West Toledo

Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9,...
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9, 2023.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to a hospital following a shooting in Toledo, Monday afternoon, police say.

Toledo Police responded to the scene by the Hidden Village apartments just after 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers at the scene said a man was shot outside near the corner of Eldora and Breezeway.

TPD said the victim’s condition is unknown at this time, however, the victim was talking when crews arrived. TPD has not identified any suspects at this time.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

