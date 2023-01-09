TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Officers investigating the scene also found multiple shell casings across the street.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

