Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD searching for suspect who shot teen multiple times

Toledo Police
Toledo Police(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are searching for an unknown suspect who allegedly shot a teenager multiple times over the weekend.

According to Toledo Police records, officers responded to two Shot Spotter calls in the 900 block of Forsythe just after midnight Saturday. Officers got word that a person was hurt inside of a home and went inside to find an 18-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unknown but police said he was stable at the time of their report.

Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting.

Officers investigating the scene also found multiple shell casings across the street.

The investigation is ongoing. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

ODOT says that local officials have complained that U.S. 23 is too congested when drivers get...
ODOT seeking feedback on U.S. 23
Voters at the polls in Northwest Ohio
Law firm for Democrats files suit against Ohio election law
What's Cookin'? - Girl Scout Cookies
What's Cookin'? - Girl Scout Cookies
The MLK Experience, which is taking place from Jan. 13 through Jan. 16.
City of Toledo announces 2023 MLK Experience events