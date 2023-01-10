Birthday Club
1/10: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

Few rain/snow showers today; mild Wednesday, rainy Thursday, snowy Friday
The clouds have returned, and over an inch of rain could fall Thursday. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After our brightest afternoon since December 5th, the clouds have rolled back in, delivering a few rain/snow showers for the day (mostly west of I-75) and highs again near 40F. Those temps will shoot up near 50F for the midweek, ahead of another late-week system looking to deliver over 1″ of rain Thursday. Dry air may win out over the cold rush behind the front, leaving us with only an inch or two of snowfall Friday morning.

