1/10/23: Jay Berschback’s Evening Forecast

Soaking rain and some sticking snow possible by the end of the week
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
By Jay Berschback
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 6:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, hazy, lows in the lower 30s. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance of a few light showers, mild, highs in the mid to upper 40s. THURSDAY: Rain likely, becoming snow in the evening, highs in the mid 40s but falling into the 30s in the evening. FRIDAY: Snow ending early in the morning, then mostly cloudy and colder, highs in the lower 30s.

