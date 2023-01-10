Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio

Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28.

According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.

Organizers say participants should then turn in their completed quest card to their 20th stop on or before Feb. 28. Once the card is turned in, participants will receive a code which they can redeem to Jupmode for a one of a kind 2023 Coffee Quest 419 shirt.

There is no set order in which participants need to visit the shops.

According to organizers, there is currently no exact date set as to when the shirts will be available due to Jupmode needing to wait until everyone completes the quest and order their appropriate sizes.

Below is the list of participating locations:

The Bard’s Coffee

Black Kite Coffee

BREW Coffee Bar

Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop

CK Sweets Coffee & Bake Shop

Copper Press Roastery

Dragon’s Roost

Flatlands Coffee

The Flying Joe Perrysburg

The Flying Joe Toledo

Freight House Coffee Co.

Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts

Grindhrs Co.

Maddie & Bella Perrysburg

Maddie & Bella Toledo

The Onyx Café

Plate One

Plate 21

Rustbelt Coffee

SIP Coffee

Sip & Brew

