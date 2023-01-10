Birthday Club
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:11 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Coffee Quest is making its return to northwest Ohio

Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28.

According to organizers, to participate, start at one of the participating locations and grab your Coffee Quest punch card. Then, visit and make a purchase at 20 of the 21 locations during the quest dates, collecting a stamp during each visit.

Organizers say participants should then turn in their completed quest card to their 20th stop on or before Feb. 28. Once the card is turned in, participants will receive a code which they can redeem to Jupmode for a one of a kind 2023 Coffee Quest 419 shirt.

There is no set order in which participants need to visit the shops.

According to organizers, there is currently no exact date set as to when the shirts will be available due to Jupmode needing to wait until everyone completes the quest and order their appropriate sizes.

Below is the list of participating locations:

  • The Bard’s Coffee
  • Black Kite Coffee
  • BREW Coffee Bar
  • Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop
  • CK Sweets Coffee & Bake Shop
  • Copper Press Roastery
  • Dragon’s Roost
  • Flatlands Coffee
  • The Flying Joe Perrysburg
  • The Flying Joe Toledo
  • Freight House Coffee Co.
  • Georgette’s Grounds & Gifts
  • Grindhrs Co.
  • Maddie & Bella Perrysburg
  • Maddie & Bella Toledo
  • The Onyx Café
  • Plate One
  • Plate 21
  • Rustbelt Coffee
  • SIP Coffee
  • Sip & Brew

