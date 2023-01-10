Construction to begin on new BP solar project in Fulton Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - BP announced Tuesday that construction is beginning on a new solar project in Fulton County.

According to BP, the 134MWdc Arche Solar project will help support the global transition to lower carbon energy. Arche is expected to create around 200 jobs across the supply chain during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local schools and other public services.

BP says it has secured a power-purchase agreement with Meta for the project which brings together two major corporations to addresses greenhouse-gas emissions and support renewable-energy growth in the U.S.

“This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions,” said Dave Lawler, BP America chairman and president. “It’s another example of BP partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company – one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize.”

BP says Arche will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 homes.

“We appreciate BP’s partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio.”

According to BP, through the PPA, Meta will account for all of the power that Arche generates and will use the power for its data center in New Albany, Ohio.

