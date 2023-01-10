Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Construction to begin on new BP solar project in Fulton Co.

The 134MWdc Arche Solar project will help support the global transition to lower carbon energy.
The 134MWdc Arche Solar project will help support the global transition to lower carbon energy.(PRNewswire)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - BP announced Tuesday that construction is beginning on a new solar project in Fulton County.

According to BP, the 134MWdc Arche Solar project will help support the global transition to lower carbon energy. Arche is expected to create around 200 jobs across the supply chain during construction and provide more than $30 million in revenue to benefit local schools and other public services.

BP says it has secured a power-purchase agreement with Meta for the project which brings together two major corporations to addresses greenhouse-gas emissions and support renewable-energy growth in the U.S.

“This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions,” said Dave Lawler, BP America chairman and president. “It’s another example of BP partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company – one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize.”

BP says Arche will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 homes.

“We appreciate BP’s partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy,” said Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta. “In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio.”

According to BP, through the PPA, Meta will account for all of the power that Arche generates and will use the power for its data center in New Albany, Ohio.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9,...
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

Latest News

Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28.
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio
Yost asks state Supreme Court to reinstate six-week abortion ban
DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
The clouds have returned, and over an inch of rain could fall Thursday. Dan Smith has the latest.
1/10: Dan's Tuesday Noon Forecast