Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Green comet to appear in sky for first time in 50,000 years

A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
A glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.(Dan Bartlett/NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – People looking at the morning sky this month might notice a rare celestial body.

NASA says a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.

It will have streaking tails of dust and could appear fuzzy.

The comet will be closest to the sun Thursday and closest to Earth between Feb. 1 and 2.

NASA says sky gazers in the northern hemisphere should be able to see the comet in the morning sky throughout January.

People in the southern hemisphere should be able to see it in early February.

The comet was first discovered in March.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9,...
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

FILE - Andrew Tate and his brother were taken into custody in Romania.
Romanian court upholds arrest of influencer Andrew Tate
Nurses shout slogans during a nursing strike outside Mount Sinai Hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 10,...
Nurses strike for 2nd day at two big NYC hospitals
FILE - Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg arrives to the...
Trump executive Allen Weisselberg gets 5-month jail sentence
Coffee Quest 2023 is taking place from Jan. 16 to Feb. 28.
Coffee Quest returns to NW Ohio
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
NOAA: Ian, drought supercharged US weather extremes in 2022