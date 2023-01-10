January 10th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a few flurries and sprinkles. Highs will be in the low 40s. Wednesday will be warmer with clouds and a high around 50. A few light showers are possible Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 40s on Thursday with warmer weather south of US 6. Showers could be heavy at times in the afternoon and early evening. Rain is expected to switch to snow overnight into Friday morning with light accumulations possible. The weekend will start off with normal January temperatures before highs jump back into the 40s and 50s next week.

