Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

January 10th Weather Forecast

Heavy Rain Likely Thursday, Snow Thursday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:48 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with a few flurries and sprinkles. Highs will be in the low 40s. Wednesday will be warmer with clouds and a high around 50. A few light showers are possible Wednesday evening. Temperatures will be steady in the middle 40s on Thursday with warmer weather south of US 6. Showers could be heavy at times in the afternoon and early evening. Rain is expected to switch to snow overnight into Friday morning with light accumulations possible. The weekend will start off with normal January temperatures before highs jump back into the 40s and 50s next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Missing girl found shot, killed in a Toledo alley
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9,...
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized
Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12
Pitbull, Luke Bryan to headline Bash on the Bay 6, tickets on sale Jan. 12

Latest News

January 10th Weather Forecast
January 10th Weather Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast