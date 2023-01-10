Local Walmart pharmacies host Wellness Day event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local Walmart pharmacies will host the first Walmart Wellness Day for the Toledo area on Saturday.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The wellness event will include free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings. In addition, customers will have access to affordable immunizations such as HPV, flu, tetanus, hepatitis, and COVID-19.

According to a written statement released by Walmart representatives, Walmart pharmacies hosted its first Walmart Wellness Days in 2014. The participating pharmacies continued more than five million free health screenings for customers.

More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved communities which allows the pharmacies to service residents in both rural and underserved communities.

“A fresh, new year presents a great opportunity to really check in our health as families, and as communities,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s senior vice president of pharmacy. I’m incredibly proud of what we’re able to offer through our Wellness Day events. These free screenings and affordable immunizations provide not only valuable protection against illnesses that become common during the winter season. We continue to innovate the ways we deliver care through our pharmacies, Vision Centers, Walmart Health Centers, and beyond. We look forward to making more positive impacts in the lives of our customers and patients”.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.