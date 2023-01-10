Missing girl found shot, killed in a Toledo alley

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 15-year-old missing girl is dead after a shooting, according to Toledo Police.

TPD said officers received information on Monday that a girl has been shot. Officers found the missing girl dead in an alley in the 1300 block of Page. Police said they are investigating the shooting as a homicide and did not identify any suspects. TPD did not identify the victim.

Those with information can text or call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

