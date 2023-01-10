Nature’s Nursery about to expand its reach in a new facility

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery takes in several thousand injured and orphaned wild animals every year. The organization has been bursting at the seams at its current facility for years.

Crews are now putting the finishing touches on a new home on Dutch Road in Waterville that will greatly expand the reach of Nature’s Nursery. The new space is nearly four times the size of the current space, and it’s going to include a lot of things for the animals and the public that weren’t an option until now.

“We purchased it last December,” said Executive Director Allison Aey. “We got the construction going this summer, and to already have it at this stage and be ready to pull in furnishings and begin building caging, is a huge sense of accomplishment. A lot of people have been part of making this happen, and for that we are so grateful.”

The building will include everything from a surgical suite to lab space for on-site testing. There’s also an X-ray room.

“Right now, we are only able to take animals off-site for an X-ray,” said Aey. “We’re only able to do that one day a week, so sometimes they have to wait. We will now be able to do X-rays on site as needed and start treatment.”

The new facility also includes an aquatic room.

“If we have a snapping turtle that needs space for water rehab, this is the area we’ll use for that as opposed to the old bathtub at the farmhouse,” said Aey.

Staff and volunteers use every inch of space at the current Nature’s Nursery, and it’s been that way for years. There have been eagles in closets and squirrels living in the bathroom at the 1,500 square foot farmhouse.

“We now have five acres of land and 5,700-square-feet of indoor space.,” said Aey. “So not only more space for rehab, we will be open to the public for the first time.”

It will be a gradual move in, starting with animals that come in for treatment.

“The plan right now is to be able to start taking rehab animals in during this busy season,” said Aey. “So hopefully in two months or so, we can admit most animals here for their care.”

The space for education animals and the outdoor space will follow. This is a project that will help animals and people for generations to come.

“To be able to have people come out and not just drop off an animal off, but to be able to continue the engagement created when they found the animal in their front yard, it brings the whole thing full circle for everyone,” said Aey.

The hope is to have everything finished both inside and out by late summer or early fall. The total project has a price tag of about $2 million.

If you'd like to make a donation or just learn more about the work of Nature's Nursery

