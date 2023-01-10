DeWine signs executive order banning Tiktok on government devices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - TikTok has become an incredibly useful platform for a lot of people, sharing information, ideas, and even a way to promote their businesses or trade, however, government officials have some cause for concern when it comes to cyber security.

20 states have banned the use of the app from government devices, including our home state of Ohio.

Governor Mike DeWine signed an executive order Sunday banning the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

In the executive order, DeWine states that Chinese businesses are required to share data with the Chinese Communist Party, and TikTok is known to act as a, quote, “intelligence-gathering mechanism”.

Ohio State Senator Paula Hicks-Hudson says she fully supports the governor’s action to ban the app.

“It’s about cyber security and the fact that this platform, you know, there’s allegations... there’s problems with this platform being tied to allowing foreign governments to get into our systems.”

State Senator Hudson says working to maintain the delicate balance between cyber-security and personal freedom was carefully considered.

“We have to look at what are the threats. And then we also have to balance those threats against somebody’s personal liberty... and I think you can’t really compare the two, necessarily... but you know, I think that balance has to occur.”

