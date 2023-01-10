Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash on I75 north of the Miami street exit Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the construction zone on the bridge over the Maumee River during the 10 o’clock hour. State Highway Troopers say that the crash was the result of a pursuit that involved Rossford Police.

13abc crews reported that traffic is slowed however, there are no major delays at this time. One person is in custody. There are no further details at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at noon, according to the City of Toledo news...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
Toledo Police say one person was hospitalized in a hit-and-run in downtown Toledo. Officers are...
Person hurt in hit-and-run in downtown Toledo
Neighbors on Marlow Street in Toledo say they heard multiple gunshots fired off just before...
TPD searches for suspects in double shooting Sunday
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the...
Police chase ends in crash on I-75
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/9/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Prosecutors say a determination as to whether the 14-year-old will be tried as an adult could...
14-year-old boy allegedly connected to a double murder case may be tried as an adult
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing