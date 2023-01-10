Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit

ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase ended in a crash on I75 north of the Miami street exit Monday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the construction zone on the bridge over the Maumee River during the 10 o’clock hour. State Highway Troopers say that the crash was the result of a pursuit that involved Rossford Police.

13abc crews reported that traffic is slowed however, there are no major delays at this time. One person is in custody. There are no further details at this time.

