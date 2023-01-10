Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio

TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio
TikTok, WeChat banned from state government devices in Ohio(CNN News Source)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:54 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — State workers in Ohio will be banned from using TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese-owned social media apps on state-issued devices.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine signed that order on Sunday as he began his second term.

He cited concerns that personal information and business data collected by those platforms may be shared with the Chinese government.

The order prohibits state agencies, boards and commissions from using social media platforms whose owners are in China.

At least 16 other governors, mostly Republicans, have similarly prohibited TikTok on government devices in their states.

And Congress recently banned TikTok from most U.S. government-issued devices.

Most Read

Police Lights
Missing girl found shot, killed in a Toledo alley
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9,...
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing
The officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Driver crashes into Toledo police cruiser, officer hospitalized

Latest News

Akron Police
Man who had snow stuffed in mouth during Akron arrest files suit
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine put his support behind a bill Tuesday that many say will prompt changes...
Sweeping criminal justice law changes OK’d by Ohio governor
FILE - Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) following an NFL football game...
AP source: Conklin, Browns agree on 4-year, $60 million deal
New York Jets running back Ty Johnson (25) attempts to block Cleveland Browns defensive end...
Browns DE Clowney in concussion protocol, S Johnson hurt