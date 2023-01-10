Toledo City Council votes to fill 3 vacancies

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council voted to fill three vacant seats Tuesday -- two of which were filled by the same council members who had been appointed to fill the seats formerly held Tyrone Riley and Yvonne Harper, who had been suspended while they faced federal corruption charges.

Council members voted to appoint John Hobbs III and Vanice Williams to the seats the two had previously held in place of Riley and Harper. Council also voted to appoint Carrie Hartman to fill the at-large seat previously held by Michele Grim, who won her race to represent Ohio’s 43rd House District in November.

Hobbs and Williams’ previous roles with city council expired last month when Riley and Harper, along with Larry Sykes, were convicted on federal bribery and extortion charges in a pay-to-play scheme. A fourth former council member accused in the bribery case, Gary Johnson, still has yet to stand trial in the case.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.