TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to an area hospital following a stabbing in Toledo Monday evening.

Toledo Police responded to a call of a possible stabbing in the 1300 block of Palmwood Ave. just before 7 p.m.

According to officers, the victim is in critical condition. TPD has not made any arrests at this time.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

