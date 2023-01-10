TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to an area hospital following a stabbing in Toledo Monday evening.
Toledo Police responded to a call of a possible stabbing in the 1300 block of Palmwood Ave. just before 7 p.m.
According to officers, the victim is in critical condition. TPD has not made any arrests at this time.
Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.
