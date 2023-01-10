TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was transported to an area hospital following a stabbing in Toledo Monday evening.

Toledo Police responded to a call of a possible stabbing in the 1300 block of Palmwood Ave. just before 7 p.m.

According to officers, the victim is in critical condition. TPD has not made any arrests at this time.

Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates as we learn more.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.