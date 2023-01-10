Yost asks state Supreme Court to reinstate six-week abortion ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio’s Attorney General is asking the state’s high court to reinstate the state’s heartbeat law, blocking most abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Ohio Attorney General Yost filed an appeal the the Ohio Supreme Court asking for the state’s abortion ban after about six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they’re pregnant, to be reinstated sooner than later.

Yost’s office filed the appeal after an appeals court sent the case back to a Hamilton County judge, whose latest decision placed the heartbeat law on hold, saying the state constitution protects the right to an abortion. That move meant healthcare providers can currently perform an abortion through 21 weeks and six days into a pregnancy.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

