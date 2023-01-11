1/11: Derek’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Overcast and hazy with mist possible and highs in the mid-40s. TONIGHT: A bit of drizzle likely with lows in the low 40s. Dense fog will be possible overnight into Thursday morning. THURSDAY: A steady, soaking rain will be falling throughout the day with highs in the mid-40s. ½” to 1.5″ of rain is likely, and a breeze will develop during the afternoon and continue into Thursday night. THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain will changeover to snow during the evening, and light accumulations will be possible, mainly east of I-75. FRIDAY: A bit of snow may continue to fall, especially to the east. It’ll also be breezy and cold with highs in the low 30s. EXTENDED: Skies will clear, and winds will diminish Friday night, then sunshine is expected for Saturday with highs in the mid-30s. Mostly cloudy once again Sunday with highs in the low 40s. Another storm system will bring us all rain for MLK Day, but it’s more likely from the afternoon into Monday night and Tuesday. Highs on both Monday and Tuesday will be close to 50.

