TONIGHT: Fog, drizzle and mist, lows in the upper 30s. THURSDAY: AM fog and drizzle, then soaking rain, then rain becoming snow in the evening and becoming breezy. Temperatures will fall from the lower 40s into the mid 30s. FRIDAY: Snow showers likely, breezy and colder, highs in the lower 30s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.