Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on Jan. 11, 2023, for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke'Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Three of the people facing charges in the kidnapping and murder of two Toledo teenagers pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment Wednesday afternoon for their alleged roles in the deaths of Ke’Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman. Investigators found the teens’ remains at a burned-down home on Chase Street last month.

Garcia is being held on a $3.7 million bond, Gingrich is being held on a $2.8 million bond, and Eames is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

Garcia is facing two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, one count of obstructing justice, one count of having weapons under disability, and one count of trafficking in marijuana.

Carrissa Eames is facing two counts of murder, two counts of kidnapping, and one count of obstructing justice.

Corbin Gingrich is facing two counts of murder and two counts of kidnapping.

The courts set Garcia’s pretrial for February 27, Gingrich’s pretrial for Jan. 27, and Eames’ pretrial is Jan. 27.

Seven others, including two minors, are facing charges in connection to the case.

