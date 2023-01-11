Building Better Schools: Glass City Wranglers mentor young hoopers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers are helping to build young men both on and off the court.

The organization is partnering with Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School for a new mentorship program.

The Wranglers meet with the Cardinals for an hour once a week to not only teach basketball skills but also build a rapport by offering life and career guidance.

Cardinal Stritch Junior Tommie Taylor said the professional basketball team prepares him and his teammates for upcoming games.

“They’re like prepping us for games. They’ll come in for scout team and will have a scouting report on the team that we play that week. They will act as those players ...they’re just helping us get ready for a game day,” he said,

Senior Kam Hughes said the program is a great way for him and his teammates to improve their game.

“In my opinion, it [the program] is very good, they always teach us stuff, and they stop when we mess up. Not many teams can say that we can practice with the pro team and prepare us for our game that we have,” Hughes said.

For Stritch’s Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Sed Harris, the partnership stretches far beyond basketball.

“Also there’s a mentor part where they’ll talk about foreign language, they’ll talk about contracts, they talk about professionalism, work-life balance and being a pro athlete as well as being a parent if some of them have children and family,” he said.

Glass City Wranglers owner, Joshua Radtkin said the mentorship is a blessing for his organization.

“This mentorship that we put together is really good for Cardinal Stritch but it’s also really good for my guys to be able to be in a situation as a role model which is very important. So now they become the teacher which really helps them check themselves and reassure themselves to make sure that they are doing everything correct,” Radtkin said.

Coach Harris said it’s important to bridge the gap between athletics and academics.

“We want to make sure that our young men understand that the classroom is a great way to success but also being an athlete is an even greater way to success and if we can merge that we’ll have a better future for our next generation of young men and student-athletes,” Harris said.

