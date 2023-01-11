Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Building Better Schools: Glass City Wranglers mentor young hoopers

By Kristian Brown
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Glass City Wranglers are helping to build young men both on and off the court.

The organization is partnering with Cardinal Stritch Catholic High School for a new mentorship program.

The Wranglers meet with the Cardinals for an hour once a week to not only teach basketball skills but also build a rapport by offering life and career guidance.

Cardinal Stritch Junior Tommie Taylor said the professional basketball team prepares him and his teammates for upcoming games.

“They’re like prepping us for games. They’ll come in for scout team and will have a scouting report on the team that we play that week. They will act as those players ...they’re just helping us get ready for a game day,” he said,

Senior Kam Hughes said the program is a great way for him and his teammates to improve their game.

“In my opinion, it [the program] is very good, they always teach us stuff, and they stop when we mess up. Not many teams can say that we can practice with the pro team and prepare us for our game that we have,” Hughes said.

For Stritch’s Varsity Boys Basketball Coach Sed Harris, the partnership stretches far beyond basketball.

“Also there’s a mentor part where they’ll talk about foreign language, they’ll talk about contracts, they talk about professionalism, work-life balance and being a pro athlete as well as being a parent if some of them have children and family,” he said.

Glass City Wranglers owner, Joshua Radtkin said the mentorship is a blessing for his organization.

“This mentorship that we put together is really good for Cardinal Stritch but it’s also really good for my guys to be able to be in a situation as a role model which is very important. So now they become the teacher which really helps them check themselves and reassure themselves to make sure that they are doing everything correct,” Radtkin said.

Coach Harris said it’s important to bridge the gap between athletics and academics.

“We want to make sure that our young men understand that the classroom is a great way to success but also being an athlete is an even greater way to success and if we can merge that we’ll have a better future for our next generation of young men and student-athletes,” Harris said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Toledo Police investigate a shooting on Eldora Drive by Hidden Village apartments on January 9,...
TPD: One person shot in West Toledo
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

Latest News

The Glass City Wranglers are helping to build young men both on and off the court. The...
Building Better Schools: Glass City Wranglers mentor young hoopers
A local school is requesting the community’s help to ensure young students are well-prepared...
Building Better Schools: Glenwood Elementary seeks resources from local community
The school district now has several facility dogs to assist students with their mental health.
Building Better Schools: Anthony Wayne provides support thorugh fur friends
Every year, Luanne Williams turns her classroom into Santa’s Workshop for her students.
Local teacher helps bring Christmas to her students