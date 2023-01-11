Birthday Club
Dine in the 419: Geer Edibles Family Bakery

By Tony Geftos
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - In Sylvania’s Mayberry Square, there’s a place called Geer Edibles Family Bakery. Tom Geer opened his family bakery during the pandemic after having success at farmer’s markets.

They have cookies, donuts, truffles, and more, but it’s the signature peanut brittle that sets this bakery apart.

“It goes way back to when they were kids since I’ve been making it. So, I’ve been making peanut brittle for probably 20 years,” explained Tom, who is a retired diesel mechanic.

Watch how Tom hand-pulls a batch of original peanut brittle, then check out some other flavors like Bourbon Pecan Brittle and Chipotle Beer Peanut Brittle. For a look at the full menu, click here.

