Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

FAA computer outage grounds flights nationwide

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for...
Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said a computer system failure has led to flights being grounded nationwide.

The outage involves the its Notice to Air Missions System, which is responsible for sending out flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots.

The agency said in a tweet that it was “performing final validation checks and repopulating the system now.”

Passengers who are expecting to depart Wednesday morning should check with their airline for the latest on their flight schedule.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the...
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2017 file photo, Cardinal George Pell prepares to make a statement at...
Cardinal George Pell, who had sex convictions reversed, dies at 81
Cardinal George Pell, a onetime financial adviser to Pope Francis who had sex abuse convictions...
Cardinal Pell's legacy tarnished by child sex abuse scandal
Linnea Sandlin last saw Simon, the rat terrier she’s had for six years, on Halloween. Her...
Landlords accused of stealing woman’s dog; 2 charged
The woman's landlords are charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing her dog.
Dog owner searching for beloved pet allegedly stolen by landlords