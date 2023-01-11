Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

The family of a 15-year-old homicide victim honors her with vigil

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo police continue to investigate the case of DeAsia Green, who was found shot in the head in an alley on Page Street, her family held a vigil at the scene of the crime in her honor.

According to her mother, the 15-year-old was last seen on Dec. 31st.

Green’s mother, Teairia Autman, said she received a message saying her daughter was killed before TPD confirmed that information.

“She didn’t deserve that. And then y’all left her alone. You could’ve called the police, you could’ve taken her to the hospital. And when you reached out to me, you could’ve just told me. Don’t say ‘somebody said’, because when you said, ‘somebody said’ you already knew what happened to my daughter,” said Autman.

Once she got word that her daughter was killed, she sprung into action and went to search.

“I drove around, I drove around here, searching, and just so happened. The police were actually doing their job. They were doing their job. And that’s how I found her,” said Autman.

The family described DeAsia as a loving young girl, and they want answers to her death.

“People are always talking about snitching. It’s not snitching, it’s called telling the truth. My baby doesn’t deserve to be an alley. We just want justice for her,” said Andre Autman, DeAsia’s stepfather.

As the family continues to grieve, they desperately await answers. Toledo Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers, the number is 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the...
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

Latest News

The family and friends of DeAsia Green gathered on Page Street for the 15-year-old's vigil.
Family of 15-year-old homicide victim hold a vigil in her honor
The $1.1B Mega Millions Jackpot boosted sales at the Lotto Express kiosk on Byrne.
Mega Millions fever boosts sales at Lotto kiosk
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
Mega Millions Fever