The family of a 15-year-old homicide victim honors her with vigil

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As Toledo police continue to investigate the case of DeAsia Green, who was found shot in the head in an alley on Page Street, her family held a vigil at the scene of the crime in her honor.

According to her mother, the 15-year-old was last seen on Dec. 31st.

Green’s mother, Teairia Autman, said she received a message saying her daughter was killed before TPD confirmed that information.

“She didn’t deserve that. And then y’all left her alone. You could’ve called the police, you could’ve taken her to the hospital. And when you reached out to me, you could’ve just told me. Don’t say ‘somebody said’, because when you said, ‘somebody said’ you already knew what happened to my daughter,” said Autman.

Once she got word that her daughter was killed, she sprung into action and went to search.

“I drove around, I drove around here, searching, and just so happened. The police were actually doing their job. They were doing their job. And that’s how I found her,” said Autman.

The family described DeAsia as a loving young girl, and they want answers to her death.

“People are always talking about snitching. It’s not snitching, it’s called telling the truth. My baby doesn’t deserve to be an alley. We just want justice for her,” said Andre Autman, DeAsia’s stepfather.

As the family continues to grieve, they desperately await answers. Toledo Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers, the number is 419-255-1111.

