Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment.

According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.

The investigation has been concluded by an independent agency and all that is left to do is have Wensinger “plea his case” in a meeting with Frost and the city law director. That meeting will not be open to the public.

A final determination will be made afterward.

Wensinger is accused of insubordination, dishonesty and failure of good behavior.

