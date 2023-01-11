Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Girl Scouts introduce new cookie flavor

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the...
This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.(Girl Scouts via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In case you need something to look forward to, Girl Scout cookie season is right around the corner!

This year, the National Girl Scouts have a new sponsor and a new cookie – the highly-anticipated Raspberry Rally cookie.

However, you can only buy the new cookie online. One of the bakers for the Girl Scouts reported a projected inventory shortage for this cookie season, so some troops and the timing of their local cookie sales could be affected.

All Girl Scout cookies will be available to order online starting Feb. 27.

The National Girl Scouts new national sponsor this year is Planet Oat oatmilk.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the...
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

Latest News

A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Flight disruptions cascade across US after computer outage
Inflation has moderated some, but grocery shoppers still face high prices
In the U.S., the rate of flu cases is trending down, but the number of COVID-19 cases is...
COVID-19 showing signs of winter spike
One reason for the IRS optimism is the infusion of billions from the Democratic-powered...
There’s ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ for IRS customer service, watchdog says