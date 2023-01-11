Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Interim Toledo Police Chief receives 2023 Founders Award

Interim Chief Troendle will receive the award at a ceremony in Toledo on March 30.
Interim Chief Troendle will receive the award at a ceremony in Toledo on March 30.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has announced that Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle has received the 2023 Founders Award.

TPD says Troendle received the award from the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame which has its roots in Ohio and is quickly expanding to the national level. With this expansion, the Hall of Fame believes in honoring an officer from Ohio for their excellent work and dedication to law enforcement.

Interim Chief Troendle will receive the award at a ceremony in Toledo on March 30.

For more information about the event and the rest of the honorees, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

Rep. Derek Merrin (R) is running for reelection in Ohio's 42nd House DIstrict against Democrat...
Ohio lawmaker not speaker but says he still leads House GOP
snap benefits changing in 2023
snap benefits changing in 2023
AG Yost filed an appeal with the Ohio Supreme Court
Ohio Attorney General moves to reinstate abortion 'heartbeat' law
Inmates challenge law that could keep them locked up longer