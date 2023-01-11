Interim Toledo Police Chief receives 2023 Founders Award

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department has announced that Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle has received the 2023 Founders Award.

TPD says Troendle received the award from the National Law Enforcement Hall of Fame which has its roots in Ohio and is quickly expanding to the national level. With this expansion, the Hall of Fame believes in honoring an officer from Ohio for their excellent work and dedication to law enforcement.

Interim Chief Troendle will receive the award at a ceremony in Toledo on March 30.

For more information about the event and the rest of the honorees, click here.

