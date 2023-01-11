January 11th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with drizzle at times. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 40s tonight and Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday afternoon. Rain will change to snow overnight. Most of the sticking snow will come east of Toledo. A couple of inches of snow may fall in Erie and Huron Counties in particular. Most of the snow should be done by daybreak on Friday. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s on Friday and Saturday. Next week warms back up into the 40s with more clouds and rain chances.

