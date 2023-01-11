Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

January 11th Weather Forecast

Rain Thursday, Snow Thursday Night
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be cloudy today with drizzle at times. Highs will be in the middle to upper 40s. Temperatures will stay in the low to middle 40s tonight and Thursday. Rain is likely Thursday afternoon. Rain will change to snow overnight. Most of the sticking snow will come east of Toledo. A couple of inches of snow may fall in Erie and Huron Counties in particular. Most of the snow should be done by daybreak on Friday. Highs will be in the low to middle 30s on Friday and Saturday. Next week warms back up into the 40s with more clouds and rain chances.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle crashed into the barrier wall in the...
Police chase ends in crash on I-75 near the Miami St. exit
TPD investigates possible stabbing on Palmwood Ave. on Monday
TPD: One man in critical condition following stabbing

Latest News

January 11th Weather Forecast
January 11th Weather Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's 11pm Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback’s 11pm Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
1/10/23: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast