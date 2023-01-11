Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio to award $60,000 in scholarships

JA says the winners will receive one of six scholarships that are worth $10,000 each.
JA says the winners will receive one of six scholarships that are worth $10,000 each.(Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio is awarding $60,000 in scholarships to eligible students.

JA says the winners will receive one of six scholarships that are worth $10,000 each.

Graduating high school seniors in northwest Ohio who complete one JA Learning Experience, attend one JA event and participate in at least one extra-curricular activity are eligible to apply for the scholarship. These students must also be seeking post-secondary education at an accredited not for profit higher learning institution.

“We know college is extremely expensive, and making it affordable is not possible for a lot of families, so we believe by doing this, we will help influence some students and some families to continue on and pursue college,” said Jim Pollock, president of Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio.

According to JA, scholarship winners are also encouraged to return the following school year to engage at a JA event about their experience with JA and how it has supported their goals for their future.

For more information, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say

Latest News

Ohio Supreme Court
Inmates challenge law that could keep them locked up longer
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
1/11: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
1/11: Derek's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Sen. Theresa Gavarone joins Action News Now