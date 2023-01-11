Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio to award $60,000 in scholarships

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio is awarding $60,000 in scholarships to eligible students.

JA says the winners will receive one of six scholarships that are worth $10,000 each.

Graduating high school seniors in northwest Ohio who complete one JA Learning Experience, attend one JA event and participate in at least one extra-curricular activity are eligible to apply for the scholarship. These students must also be seeking post-secondary education at an accredited not for profit higher learning institution.

“We know college is extremely expensive, and making it affordable is not possible for a lot of families, so we believe by doing this, we will help influence some students and some families to continue on and pursue college,” said Jim Pollock, president of Junior Achievement of Northwestern Ohio.

According to JA, scholarship winners are also encouraged to return the following school year to engage at a JA event about their experience with JA and how it has supported their goals for their future.

