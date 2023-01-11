Lucas County sees spike in juveniles tried as adults

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the past year, over a dozen of children were tried as adults.

While Ohio’s law is clear for children who commit violent crimes such as murder and aggravated robbery, all other offenses are left to the prosecutor’s discretion.

With more than 1,000 juvenile bookings in Lucas County last year, Patty Wardrop, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, said the decision to try a juvenile as an adult does not come without much consideration.

As a prosecutor in Lucas County’s Juvenile Court Division, Wardrop said juveniles must undergo several tests before a decision can be reached.

“Who is this juvenile? What are the chances we will be able to rehabilitate them? Which really means being able to put them back in a society where they are law-abiding good citizens,” Wardrop said.

When asked who determines the decision, Wardrop said it’s an effort that involves the entire office.

“It requires our office. I talk to my superiors to determine what is appropriate. We also talk to the detective involved because they generally have pretty good knowledge of what the involvement is,” Wardrop said.

According to the 2019 Annual Report, the number of juveniles behind bars has decreased while the severity of crimes has spiked.

