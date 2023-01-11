Mega Millions fever boosts sales at Lotto kiosk

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lotto Fever is sweeping the country and Toledo is right there with it. Thousands of people in town bought tickets for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing on January 10, 2023.

Everyone was hoping to strike it rich by hitting that $1.1B jackpot, the 4th highest for the Mega Millions drawing.

A steady stream of players drove through the Lotto Express kiosk in the parking lot of the Glenbyrne Center. Owner Nidal Yassine estimates 1,000 people stopped by to purchase tickets today alone.

According to Ohio Lottery rules, the agent who sells a winning ticket gets 1/10th of 1% of the advertised jackpot. However, the cap on that selling bonus is $100,000.

“More people like to play it when the jackpot is big because they want to, you know, everybody wants to win more money, big money,” says Yassine.

Winning Numbers for Jan. 10, 2023: 15-13-7-18-14 Mega Ball: 9.

