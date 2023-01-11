Northwood schools on lockdown in suspect search

WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - Police are now searching for a suspect near the Northwood schools, Wednesday morning.

DO NOT GO TO THE SCHOOL- As a precautionary measure, the Northwood Schools are on lockdown while the police check for a... Posted by Northwood Police Department on Wednesday, January 11, 2023

According to the Wood Co. Sheriff’s Office, the incident began around 5:40 a.m. as a breaking and entering at the Super 8 Motel.

The suspects fled and crashed their pickup. The male suspect took off on foot while the female suspect was taken to the hospital to get checked out.

An Ohio Highway Patrol plane was seen in the area and Wood County deputies were using drones and police dogs to search for the suspect as well.

Classes at Lake Local were delayed two hours because of the incident. Students being driven to school on buses were routed to a nearby park.

They will have an extra police presence at school.

