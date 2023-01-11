Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in Toledo to be redeveloped

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Board of Directors of the Lucas County Land Bank has approved The Model Group & ARK Development on Wednesday to redevelop the Spitzer and Nicholas buildings in downtown Toledo.

The Model Group is a Cincinnati-based firm that has accomplished major redevelopment projects such as the Dayton Arcade and The Landing in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It’s partner, ARK Development, is a Toledo based company that has redeveloped the Wonder Bread building in north Toledo.

According to the Lucas County Land Bank, the redevelopment project will cost an estimated $179 million. The project will create 398 new residential units that will help meet substantial demand for downtown living.

“The Model Group and ARK Development have a vision for these historic downtown assets and a successful record in getting the job done,” said David Mann, President and CEO. “Achieving this nine-figure project will not be easy, but we are excited to begin the next phase with such capable partners.”

The Land Bank says following the completion of a feasibility study for the properties in 2022, it issued a two-phased Request for Proposals to interested developers. Three proposals were received by the Land Bank in November and interviews were completed in December.

The Land Bank has worked closely with the City of Toledo, Lucas County and ConnectToledo, the downtown development corporation, to identify a capable developer for the project.

