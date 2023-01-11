TPD: Police chase leads to accident on Central and Glenwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A police chase led to a car accident on Central and Glenwood on Tuesday night.

According to TPD, officers were in pursuit of a black Kia prior to the crash.

The pursuit continued on to Jackman and ended at the intersection of Jackman and Marne Ave.

The victim sustained minimal injuries, however, the vehicle is immobile. The suspect is in custody after attempting to flee on foot.

