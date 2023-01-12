Birthday Club
1/12: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Light snow east of I-75 tonight; weekend sunshine
Tough to muster more than a dusting of snow along I-75 (up to 2" for Erie/Huron Counties), then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light rain will gradually switch to a few wet flakes along I-75 overnight (and an inch or two toward Sandusky/Norwalk). We’ll round out the week tomorrow with a few flurries, highs near freezing and a bit of a northwest breeze. Saturday will deliver lots of sunshine -- and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday -- though still cool in the mid-30s to low-40s through the weekend. Another system early next week will provide light rain both Monday and Tuesday, as highs once again rebound to mild territory in the low-50s.

Latest News

1/12: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast
Rain To Snow This Evening
January 12th Weather Forecast