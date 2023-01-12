1/12: Dan’s Thursday Evening Forecast
Light snow east of I-75 tonight; weekend sunshine
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light rain will gradually switch to a few wet flakes along I-75 overnight (and an inch or two toward Sandusky/Norwalk). We’ll round out the week tomorrow with a few flurries, highs near freezing and a bit of a northwest breeze. Saturday will deliver lots of sunshine -- and a mix of sun and clouds Sunday -- though still cool in the mid-30s to low-40s through the weekend. Another system early next week will provide light rain both Monday and Tuesday, as highs once again rebound to mild territory in the low-50s.
