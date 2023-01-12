1/12: Derek’s Thursday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: The temperatures and rain will continue, mainly south and east of Toledo. TONIGHT: Rain will changeover to snow after sunset, and light accumulations will be possible, mainly east of Toledo. It’ll also be breezy and cold overnight with lows around 30. FRIDAY: A few flurries and breezy with highs in the low 30s. Some additional light snow will be possible east of Toledo. FRIDAY NIGHT: Skies clearing with lows in the low 20s. Even as winds diminish, wind chills will still dip into the lower teens. SATURDAY: Lots of sunshine but still a bit cold with highs in the mid-30s. SUNDAY: A few clouds return with highs in the low 40s. EXTENDED: More rain arrives on MLK Day, mainly during the afternoon when highs will be in the upper 40s. Occasional showers continue into Monday night and Tuesday, when highs will be near 50. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s.

