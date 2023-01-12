$1M Mega Millions ticket sold in Upper Sandusky

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s beer, wine, and packaged liquor, but something else at Party Pak is also a big seller.

“I’ve gotten a lot of phone calls, a lot of texts,” said owner Jed Graham. “I’ve sold a lot of tickets today, so my guess is it’s helped.”

The lottery business at this party story is now booming. That’s after someone here bought at Mega Millions ticket that matched 5 out of 6 numbers. It was one of two of the million dollar tickets sold in Ohio during the drawing held Jan. 10, 2023.

Graham says he does not know who struck it rich, but plenty of people are hoping that luck will rub off. The store has a track record for selling winners. The last one million dollar ticket was a Raffle to Riches ticket sold in 2012.

This time around, the Mega Millions payout to the store from the Ohio Lottery will be one thousand bucks. Keep in mind, the jackpot is still going up. If someone hits the estimated $1.35B prize in Ohio this Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, the store that sells the ticket will get $100,000.

