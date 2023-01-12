Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Bengal tiger cub found in dog crate during shooting investigation, police say

Albuquerque police found a Bengal tiger cub inside a home while investigating a shooting. (SOURCE: NEW MEXICO DEPARTMENT OF GAME AND FISH)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in New Mexico rescued a Bengal tiger found during a shooting investigation on Tuesday.

The Albuquerque Police Department said officers responded to a call for gunshots fired around 2:15 p.m. While the officers were on the way to the location, someone reported a person had been shot. The responding officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the leg when they arrived.

Officers said an additional gunshot was heard at the scene coming from a nearby mobile home. When they investigated, they said they found Kevin Gerardo Vargas Mercado armed with a handgun and took him into custody.

A trail of blood was found leading to another trailer in the area, according to police. Officers said they entered the trailer, but instead of finding a wounded person, they said they found a Bengal tiger cub in a dog crate.

A warrant was issued, and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish came to pick up the tiger.

Upon investigation, officials determined the gunshot victim was standing outside the mobile home and was struck by a stray bullet.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeAsia Green
Missing Toledo girl found shot, killed in an alley
The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Swanton Middle School
Swanton wrestling coach resigns over incident at tournament
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Semi on fire snarls morning commute on I-475
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens

Latest News

Police in Utah wrangled a goat loose in a neighborhood.
Officers wrangle jumping goat loose in neighborhood
President Joe Biden leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
Ohio troopers rescued a missing Michigan girl police said was endangered and took her...
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl
More storms are expected in California over the next week, as residents struggle to clean up...
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
Lilliana Nardini
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl