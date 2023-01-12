Birthday Club
BODY CAM: Ohio troopers rescue missing Michigan girl

Ohio troopers rescued a missing Michigan girl police said was endangered and took her non-custodial father into custody Tuesday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:52 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio troopers rescued a missing Michigan girl police said was endangered and took her non-custodial father into custody Tuesday night.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers got word a missing four-year-old girl from Marysville could be traveling in Ohio in a Chevy Silverado. Troopers found the suspect vehicle and started a traffic stop just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. OSHP did not disclose where the traffic stop happened.

Troopers took Eric Nardini, the the girl’s non-custodial father, into police custody. The Port Huron Police Department was recently served with a court order to turn over the child to her mother. Police said he told her mother that she would never see the girl again after being served the court order.

The four-year-old is back home with her family, police said. OSHP released body camera footage showing the moment troopers rescued the girl. You can watch it in the attached video.

Lilliana Nardini
Lilliana Nardini(WILX)

