Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Links We Mentioned
Contests
Community Calendar

Children ages 6 and 9 shot getting off DC bus

A man and two young children were shot after an altercation on a bus in Washington, D.C. (WJLA, WWW.OPENMHZ.COM via CNN Newsource)
By WJLA staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WJLA) - Two children were among the victims of a shooting on a Washington, D.C. Metro bus.

Police say three people, including a 6-year-old and 9-year-old, were shot after getting off a bus where a fight was happening. Authorities say the children and the adult male victim are in the hospital and expected to recover from their injuries.

Police say they are looking for a male shooting suspect in the case, as well as men who came on the bus and assaulted a passenger.

Resident Jacquie Morrison says she couldn’t just walk past the scene.

“It’s gotten considerably worse. People are hurting,” Morrison said. “People are hopeless and people are just tired, you know, and they’re acting out.”

Police say the fight spilled off the bus, and one of the attackers fired recklessly, hitting another uninvolved passenger and the children.

“All they were doing was riding the bus, coming home from school, and an idiot with a gun shot it indiscriminately,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee called it unacceptable.

“You will always hear me talk about accountability when it comes to people who commit reckless acts in our community,” Contee said.

Still, Morrison said the words are not enough.

“Nothing against the police chief, but it seemed like a rolling script. How many of those speeches have been the same?” she said. “It’s almost like you can just cut it out on a card. Until you get to the heart and the morals of people, of children, of adults, nothing’s going to change.”

It was especially difficult after going through another act of senseless violence days ago so close to the scene.

“Just last week, we were on Georgia Avenue and a 9-year-old was shot in a gun fight,” said Janeese Lewis George, D.C. City Council. “We are at a space in our city where it’s all hands on deck.”

Bowser said they must be proactive to prevent crimes.

“There are not enough Metro Transit police to put on every bus. I’m just going to tell you that right now,” she said. “There are not enough Metropolitan police officers to put on every corner, so we have to work collectively to identify young people who are in trouble, who need to get help, before they use a gun.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police...
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
Cruz Garcia, Corbin Gingrich, and and Carrissa Eames appeared before a judge for arraignment on...
Bond set for three suspects in kidnapping, murder of Toledo teens
Jordan Brister died unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at school, officials say.
High school senior dies after suffering heart attack at school, officials say
Derek Wensinger
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
A number of passenger jets are shown parked at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., on...
Computer breakdown sows chaos across US air travel system

Latest News

FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys sedition trial opens 2 years after Jan. 6 riot
FILE - The building that housed office space of President Joe Biden's former institute, the...
In Washington, ‘classified’ is synonymous with ‘controversy’
Police are investigating an accident involving a staff member at Stanford Elementary.
Custodian accidentally shoots himself at elementary school, police say
President Joe Biden discusses the economy Thursday at the White House.
Biden highlights economic progress
FILE - This Feb. 2, 2018, photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Scott...
Oklahoma executes man who killed elderly couple in 2003