City of Toledo receiving additional funding for Emergency Rental Assistance Program

TLCERAP has received an additional $34 million which will allow the rental assistance application portal to remain open.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 2:27 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo announced Thursday that is it receiving additional funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program.

The City says TLCERAP has received an additional $34 million which will allow the rental assistance application portal to remain open and offer rental assistance for eligible households.

TLCERAP offers assistance with current and future rent, past due rent, late fees, new renter fees, security deposits, utility deposits and utility payments for up to 18 months.

According to the City, in addition to providing rental assistance, a portion of the funds will be used to support housing stability programs and the development and preservations of affordable housing units in the City.

To be eligible for the program, the City says households must meet specific criteria, including being the named landlord or tenant on the lease and being at or below the maximum household income requirement. Landlords must also meet certain requirements to be eligible for the program.

Applicants who have previously received assistance from TLCERAP should not create a new application to request additional assistance. Applicants who have already met the program limits are not eligible for any additional assistance.

The City says outreach events will take place at the following locations to assist residents with the application process:

  • Mott Branch Library
    • 1010 Dorr St.
    • Jan. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Jan. 26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • West Toledo Branch Library
    • 1320 W. Sylvania Ave.
    • Jan. 18 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Main Library - Toledo Lucas County Public Library
    • 325 N. Michigan St.
    • Jan. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information and to apply for rental assistance, click here.

